Falcons' Jalen McCleskey: Lands in Atlanta

McCleskey signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

After racking up 17 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards during four seasons as a member of Oklahoma State, McCleskey moved on to Tulane for a redshirt senior season in 2019, though his production was well below the level he established during 2016 and 2017 as a starter for the Cowboys. McCleskey only pulled in 37 balls during his stint with the Green Wave, but he did establish an impressive 15.7 yard-per-catch average. He has big-time potential to produce given that he's sixth all-time in Oklahoma State history in catches (167) with only 42 games played, so it will be interesting to see what McCleskey picks up working alongside polished pros Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in Atlanta.