Myrick agreed to terms with Atlanta on Saturday, while Stephone Anthony was released in a corresponding move, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Myrick brings with him two years of playing experience in the NFL, having appeared in five games for the Jaguars in 2017 before spending time on the Vikings practice squad in 2018. Cut by Minnesota in April, the 24-year-old now heads to Atlanta for an opportunity to vie for a backup defensive role or compete for snaps on special teams.