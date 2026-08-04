Falcons' Jalon Walker: Carted off with apparent leg injury

Walker was carted off the field with an apparent left leg injury at Tuesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Walker went down in the backfield while rushing the passer during a two-minute drill. Once he was down, the whole team gathered around him, and the Falcons ended practice with the injury. It sounds ominous and would be a massive blow to Atlanta's pass rush, as 2025 first-rounders Walker and James Pearce are expected to do most of the heavy lifting off the edge for the Falcons this season.