Walker (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The 2025 first-round pick from Georgia missed Atlanta's last two games due to a groin injury, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to return Sunday. Walker has tallied 14 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, through his first five NFL games. If he's active in Week 9, he'll likely operate as one of the Falcons' top edge rushers.