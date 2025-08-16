Walker tweaked his groin in practice Wednesday and didn't play in Friday's preseason loss to Tennessee, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The Falcons expect Walker to return to practice next week, so he doesn't seem to be dealing with a long-term injury. The rookie first-round draft pick logged 19 defensive snaps in Atlanta's first preseason contest against Detroit and recorded one tackle. He's being counted on to provide a boost to the Falcons' pass rush, which tallied the second-fewest sacks in the league last year.