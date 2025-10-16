Walker (groin) was estimated as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice walkthrough, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Walker logged his usual allotment of snaps versus Buffalo on Monday Night Football, but he appears to have also picked up a groin injury. The Falcons held a walkthrough Wednesday, so more clarity about his status could come when the team returns to regular practices. Walker typically logs somewhere around a 50 percent defensive snap share for the Falcons.