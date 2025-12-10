Walker (quadriceps) was estimated as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough.

Walker had to leave Sunday's loss to Seattle early after hurting his quad in the first half. He's been deemed limited in each of the Falcons' two walkthroughs this week, so his status is very much up in the air ahead of Thursday's Week 15 matchup versus Tampa Bay. If Walker can't play against the Bucs, Arnold Ebiketie and James Pearce could both be in line for more defensive snaps than usual.