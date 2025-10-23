Walker (groin) was estimated to be a nonparticipant Wednesday, but the team did not hold an official practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Walker didn't practice at all last week and missed Sunday's loss to San Francisco due to a groin injury. His DNP status to begin Week 8 prep isn't promising, but the rookie linebacker will have two more chances to return to practice this week. When healthy, Walker has been logging around half of the Falcons' defensive snaps while working in a rotational role.