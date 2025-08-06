Walker (hamstring) will participate in practice Wednesday and is expected to play in the preseason opener against Detroit on Friday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Walker missed time last week with a hamstring injury head coach Raheem Morris described as very minor, but is back at practice this week with sights set on his first NFL preseason game this Friday. The 21-year-old was drafted 15th overall by the Falcons in April after spending three years at Georgia. He is hoping to make a big impact on an Atlanta pass rush that was bottom 10 in sacks a year ago.