Walker (groin) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Walker had been dealing with a groin injury since mid-August, but his absence from Wednesday's injury report indicates that the rookie first-rounder is past the issue. Barring any setbacks, Walker is in line to make his NFL regular-season debut against the Buccaneers on Sunday, when he'll work in a pass-rush rotation with Leonard Flloyd, Arnold Ebiketie and James Pearce.