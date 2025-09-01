Head Coach Raheem Morris told reporters Monday that Walker (groin) is on track to play in Atlanta's Week 1 contest against the Buccaneers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Walker, a 2025 first-round pick from Georgia, sustained a groin injury at Falcons' practice in mid-August, but it now appears he's recovered enough to make his NFL debut Sunday. During Walker's final collegiate season, he posted 60 total tackles, including 6.5 sacks, and two passes defended across 14 games. He's expected to serve as one of the Falcons' top rotational outside linebackers in Week 1.