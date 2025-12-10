Walker (quadriceps) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Walker picked up a quad injury during Atlanta's loss to Seattle in Week 14 and has been limited in practice since, meaning his status for Thursday's game could legitimately come down to the wire. If the rookie first-round pick isn't able to suit up versus Tampa Bay, Arnold Ebiketie and James Pearce will both be candidates to benefit from increased defensive snaps.