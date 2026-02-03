Walker appeared in 14 games for the Falcons in 2025 and finished with 36 tackles (24 solo), including 5.5 sacks, one pass defense, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Falcons committed to their defense in the 2025 NFL draft by selecting both Walker and James Pearce in the first round. Walker missed two games in October due to a groin injury and played well in his return with 4.0 sacks over his next four outings. However, he logged one tackle or less in six of the Falcons' last seven games of the season, and that lack of production may have been due to a quad injury he sustained in early December. Still, Walker finished second among rookies in sacks behind Pearce (10.5), and the Falcons can feel some confidence in their defense moving forward with their two young pass rushers.