Walker missed his third consecutive practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

"It's very minor," head coach Raheem Morris said Thursday. "The kid wants to go out there and practice and we won't let him." Morris continued to stress that it's "not a long term" issue for the No. 15 overall pick of the 2025 Draft. Walker and fellow first-round rookie James Pearce are expected to key Atlanta's pass rush alongside veteran Leonard Floyd this season.