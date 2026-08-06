Falcons' Jalon Walker: Moves to injured reserve

The Falcons officially placed Walker (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Walker was carted off the field at the end of Tuesday's practice, and he was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee a day later, thereby putting an end to his second campaign. He made an impact as a 2025 first-round pick last year, totaling 36 tackles, including 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense in 15 regular-season games. The likes of Cameron Thomas, Samson Ebukam and Azeez Ojulari are poised for more pass-rush reps alongside starter James Pearce this season.