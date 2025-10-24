Walker (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2025 first-round pick from Georgia is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a groin injury sustained in the Week 6 win over the Bills. Walker has appeared in five games this season, recording 14 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks. While he's sidelined Sunday, expect James Pearce to operate as the Falcons' lone reserve edge rusher.