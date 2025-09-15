Walker notched two tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings.

The Falcons' first-round rookies, Walker and James Pearce, each recorded their first career sacks as their defense dominated J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings on primetime. Fellow rookies Billy Bowman and Xavier Watts also recorded their first career interceptions during what was likely a cathartic experience for Falcons fans after Atlanta's defensive deficiencies in recent seasons. Walker and Pearce continue to rotate with Arnold Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd.