Walker (hamstring) will return to practice in the week leading up to Friday's preseason game against the Lions, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Walker didn't practice the previous week due to a hamstring injury that was described as "very minor" by head coach Raheem Morris. The latest update from Morris is even more optimistic, as the rookie first-round pick is expected to mix into team periods ahead of Atlanta's preseason opener, though it remains to be seen if Walker can muster full participation and whether he will be deemed healthy enough to play against Detroit.