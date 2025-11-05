Walker recorded five tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and a pass defensed in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Patriots.

Walker saw his role expand, logging a career-best 65 percent and 44 total defensive snaps. He responded with two sacks -- his first since Week 2 -- while also racking up five tackles. Walker could be in for a big second half of his rookie season, particularly if the Falcons continue to give him more responsibility.