Walker recorded 1.0 sacks in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Saints.

Walker didn't have a particularly high level of production in Week 12, but he did make the most of his only takedown, sacking Tyler Shough in the third quarter. The linebacker was on the field for 51 percent of the defensive snaps, his lowest percentage since Week 4, and that might explain the dip in production. On the year, Walker has now compiled 30 total tackles (21 solo), including 5.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery over nine games.