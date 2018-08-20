Fowler signed with the Falcons on Monday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Fowler spent his first three seasons in the league with the Titans, rushing 10 times for 20 yards and two touchdowns. Most recently, he spent the offseason with Seattle until being cut last week. Fowler, who is the only fullback with NFL experience on the roster, will compete against Ricky Ortiz and Luke McNitt for the starting gig.

