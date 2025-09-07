Agnew is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 1 game against Tampa Bay due to a groin injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Agnew didn't play in any preseason games due to an oblique injury, and he's now dealing with a groin issue. He's a depth wideout for the Falcons, but his most prominent role is as a kick and punt returner. Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes and Natrone Brooks are candidates to work in the return game if Agnew can't return.