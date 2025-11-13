Falcons' Jamal Agnew: Limited participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Agnew (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the team's official website reports.
Agnew upgraded to limited participation Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. With another limited participation or full practice Friday, the 30-year-old can have a chance to play against the Panthers on Sunday. If he is available, expect him to mainly contribute to special teams as a return man.