Agnew said Monday that he "feels good" after injuring his groin in the third quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Agnew played six snaps on special teams Sunday and finished with 57 kick return yards and 29 punt return yards. He's not in immediate danger of missing the Falcons' Week 2 game against the Vikings, but his practice participation over the coming week will be worth monitoring. Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes and Natrone Brooks would be candidates to handle return duties if Agnew is not cleared to play.