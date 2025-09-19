Agnew (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.

The veteran wideout was unable to practice all week after missing the Falcons' Week 2 win over the Vikings due to a groin injury, making it no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. With both Agnew and Casey Washington (concussion) out in Week 3, KhaDarel Hodge is projected to play a larger role in Atlanta's wide receiver room. Additionally, Ray-Ray McCloud is likely to serve as the team's top kick and punt returner.