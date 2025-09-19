default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Agnew (groin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.

The veteran wideout was unable to practice all week after missing the Falcons' Week 2 win over the Vikings due to a groin injury, making it no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. With both Agnew and Casey Washington (concussion) out in Week 3, KhaDarel Hodge is projected to play a larger role in Atlanta's wide receiver room. Additionally, Ray-Ray McCloud is likely to serve as the team's top kick and punt returner.

More News