Agnew (oblique) was not listed on the Falcons' injury report Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

An oblique injury prevented Agnew from suiting up for any of the Falcons' three preseason games. His absence from Wednesday's injury report indicates that he's past the issue and on track to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against Tampa Bay. The veteran wideout is expected to see most of his playing time on special teams as a returner on kickoffs and punts.