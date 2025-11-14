Agnew (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran wideout from San Diego upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited sessions Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. Agnew has operated as the Falcons' top return man this season, recording 567 kick-return yards and 96 punt-return yards across seven games. If he's inactive in Week 11, Mike Hughes (neck, questionable) could operate as the team's top return specialist.