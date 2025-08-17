Agnew did not play in Friday's 23-20 preseason loss to the Titans.

Agnew has been in street clothes for each of Atlanta's first two exhibitions, along with fellow wideouts Drake London, Darnell Mooney (shoulder), Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge. Given Agnew has been part of that group, it's safe to assume the veteran will likely land a spot on the Falcons' initial 53-man roster. However, Agnew will probably be utilized more on special teams as a primary return man than on offense when everyone is healthy.