Falcons' Jamal Carter: Comes off COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
The Falcons activated Carter (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Carter spent almost three weeks on the reserve list, but he'll now be eligible to join teammates on the practice field. He's looking to secure a reserve gig in the team's safety corps.
