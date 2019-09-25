Carter was activated to the Falcons' 53-man roster via the practice squad Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

The 25-year-old has spent the 2019 season to this point on the practice squad, but finally got the call Tuesday. He missed all of last season dealing with hamstring injuries, but played all 16 games for the Broncos in 2017, making 11 tackles. Carter's call up comes on the heals of the team placing fellow safety Keanu Neal (Achilles) on injured reserve, and Carter will likely operate as a depth secondary player for the team.