Carter tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old safety is one of three Falcons currently being held out with a positive COVID-19 designation, and he is expected to quarantine for 10 days before re-testing. Carter is feeling no negative physical effects from the virus and is considered asymptomatic, but his bid for a backup safety position will have to be delayed until he can test negative for COVID-19 on consecutive occasions.