Taylor signed with the Falcons on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Taylor spent nine games with the Seahawks this season, working primarily as a slot corner and allowing 6.5 YPA. The Falcons can use the depth in their secondary after Desmond Trufant (forearm) was ruled out for the season, but it's unsettled whether Taylor will immediately draw in Sunday against the 49ers.

