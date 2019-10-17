Play

Carpenter (knee) did not practice Thursday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Carpenter was limited in practice Wednesday, but the starting guard was downgraded to a non-participant Thursday. He appears to be in legitimate danger of missing Sunday's tilt against the Rams, which would be a huge blow to Atlanta's already banged-up offensive line.

