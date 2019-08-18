Falcons' James Carpenter: Back for practice
Carpenter (groin) was back for Sunday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Carpenter had been dealing with a hip flexor strain since Aug. 4, but re-joined the team Sunday. Expect the lineman to resume his normal starting role at left guard now that he's healthy.
