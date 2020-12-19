Carpenter (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

Carpenter was unable to practice in any capacity last week before being ruled out for a second consecutive game. A trio of limited practice sessions this week provides optimism that the 31-year-old may be able to return to his starting left guard post. Journeyman Justin McCray is in line to start against Tampa Bay's No. 1 rush defense Week 15 should Carpenter be unavailable.