Carpenter (groin) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Carpenter was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 43-6 win over the Raiders, opening the door for third-round rookie Matt Hennessy to collect nine snaps at left guard to close out the game. The veteran's status is so far not looking promising for an approaching Sunday matchup against the Saints, but he will have two more opportunities to take on-field reps before the practice week is up.
