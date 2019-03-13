Carpenter (shouler) has signed a four-year, $21 million contract with the Falcons, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The deal includes $7 million fully guaranteed at signing with an additional $2.25 million in additional guarantees over the remainder of the contract -- which means it wouldn't be that hard for Atlanta to move on after one year if the soon-to-be 30-year-old ultimately disappoints. Assuming the offensive guard continues to rehab without setbacks from shoulder surgery, he should be considered a favorite to open the regular season in the starting lineup. Since Seattle made him a first-round pick in 2011, Carpenter has made 103 game appearances with 97 starts.

