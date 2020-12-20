Carpenter (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

A groin issue kept the 31-year-old out of the lineup for a second consecutive game last Sunday during a loss to the Chargers, and now he's seemingly re-aggravated the issue in his return to action. Carpenter was limited all throughout the practice week coming into Sunday, ultimately showing enough to trainers to overcome a questionable designation. Given the midgame injury, Justin McCray will fill Atlanta's left guard spot until Carpenter makes it back onto the field.