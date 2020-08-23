Carpenter is competing with Matt Gono and rookie Matt Hennessy for the starting job at left guard, Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site reports.

The 31-year-old struggled with inconsistent play and injury during 2019, committing seven penalties and allowing four sacks before landing on injured reserve Dec. 20 with a concussion. Carpenter also battled with hip, groin and knee injuries throughout the campaign, and he ultimately only suited up for 11 regular-season contests while posting a subpar Pro Football Focus performance grade of 45.3. So far in camp, Carpenter, Gono and Hennessy have all taken first-team snaps, but a clear-cut favorite has yet to be determined.