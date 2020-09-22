Carpenter fielded 70 of 75 offensive snaps during Sunday's 40-39 loss to the Cowboys.
There was a period of training camp when the left guard job was very much considered up for grabs, but Carpenter's veteran presence has so far been preferred on the offensive line during game action. A knee injury in a late August scrimmage curtailed Matt Hennessy's pursuit of the role, but even with him being re-activated for Weeks 1 and 2, Carpenter played 85 percent of the offensive snaps. Carpenter appears to be the clear No. 1 option at left guard until further notice, especially with Atlanta only allowing three sacks through two games (surrendered 3.1 per contest in 2019).
