Falcons' James Carpenter: Leaves with head injury
Carpenter left Thursday's game against the Saints after suffering a concussion and is questionable to return, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Jamon Brown will fill in as the right guard, with Wes Schweitzer sliding over to left guard in the absence of Carpenter, who left Thursday's game after evidently suffering a concussion.
More News
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Ready for Week 10•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Unable to play against Seattle•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Ready to roll for Week 7•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Absent from Thursday's practice•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Back for practice•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Out with hip injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...