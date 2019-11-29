Play

Carpenter left Thursday's game against the Saints after suffering a concussion and is questionable to return, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Jamon Brown will fill in as the right guard, with Wes Schweitzer sliding over to left guard in the absence of Carpenter, who left Thursday's game after evidently suffering a concussion.

