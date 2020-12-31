Carpenter (groin) was limited during Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Carpenter sat out Atlanta's Week 16 loss to Kansas City, handing the veteran lineman his third game absence since the start of December. He was unable to participate in any capacity last week while coping with his groin injury, so Carpenter seems to be trending in a positive direction as Atlanta prepares for its season finale against the Buccaneers.
