Play

Carpenter (concussion) did not participate during Wednesday's practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old guard started in 11 of Atlanta's first 12 games of the year, with his only inactive designation coming Week 8 when the Falcons took on Carpenter's former team of four years in Seattle. He was dealing with a knee issue at the time but now is saddled with a concussion, having suffered the head injury during a Thanksgiving night loss to the Saints. If Carpenter is forced to miss the Falcons' Week 14 game against Carolina, Wes Schweitzer and Jamon Brown are expected to serve as Atlanta's starting guards.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories