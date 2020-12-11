Carpenter (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Carpenter will miss a second straight game due to his lingering groin injury, making Justin McCray a likely candidate to start at left guard. To compound matters, Carpenter wasn't able to practice at all this week, making his status for Dec. 20's game against the Buccaneers uncertain as well.