Carpenter (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Carpenter will miss a second straight game due to his lingering groin injury, making Justin McCray a likely candidate to start at left guard. To compound matters, Carpenter wasn't able to practice at all this week, making his status for Dec. 20's game against the Buccaneers uncertain as well.
More News
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Not able to practice•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Sitting out Week 13•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: DNP to kick off practice week•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Picks up groin injury•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: In control of left guard position•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Set to start Week 1•