Carpenter (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

The 30-year-old suffered the concussion against the Saints on Thanksgiving Day and will end up missing the final four games of the season. Carpenter struggled with injury and inconsistency in 2019, and finishes the year with 11 starts.

