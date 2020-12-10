Carpenter (groin) did not suit up for Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran offensive guard was held to limited participation throughout all of last week before being ruled out for Sunday's game versus New Orleans, and his prognosis is so far not looking promising for a Week 14 matchup against the Chargers. Should Carpenter prove unable to suit up for a second consecutive contest, journeyman Justin McCray would be in line for another start.