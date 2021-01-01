Carpenter (groin) was removed from the Falcons' injury report Friday, Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Carpenter was limited by a groin injury earlier in the week, but he'll be available for the season finale Sunday against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Limited with groin injury•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Sidelined again•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Groin issue continues to linger•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Returns to lineup•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Carries questionable Week 15 tag•
-
Falcons' James Carpenter: Missing another game•