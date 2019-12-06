Play

Carpenter (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Carpenter sustained the concussion during Week 13 versus the Saints and will miss at least one game as a result. Jamon Brown and Wes Schweitzer should serve as Atlanta's starting guards versus Carolina.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories