Carpenter was carted off the field with a groin injury during Sunday's win over the Raiders, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
The starting left guard was replaced by Matt Hennessy for the remainder of the game. Carpenter will aim to return for next week's game against the Saints.
