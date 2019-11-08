Play

Carpenter (knee) has no injury designation for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Carpenter was unable to play Week 8 but is good to go coming out of the Falcons bye week. The 30-year-old should return to his starting spot at left guard versus the Saints.

